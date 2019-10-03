Home

CLINK John Peacefully, at The Orchard Care Home, Tullibody, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, John, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Muriel and the late Anne, adored father of Heather and Hazel, much loved step-father of Colin, loving father-in-law of Alaster and Joanne and treasured grandpa of Arran. Churchyard funeral service at Camelon Cemetery, Falkirk, at 2 pm, on Friday, October 4, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
