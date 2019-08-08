CARLYLE John Peacefully, at home, on August 2, 2019, John, aged 70 years. Beloved husband to Christine, dad to Sharon and John.

Funeral service will take place Tuesday, August 13, at Camelon Parish Church, at 2.45 pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Marie Curie.

You mean so much to me, John,

There is nothing I can say

Can tell the grief that's in my heart

As I think of you each day.

Treasured memories, you left behind.

These words are written with sad regret

From the heart of the wife who will never forget. Love Christine x

When God took you from me dad,

He took my closest friend.

And left me with a broken heart,

I know will never mend. Love from Sharon and Billy x Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 8, 2019