BARRON John The family of the late John Barron wish to thank all friends, relatives and especially neighbours for their support and kindness following the sudden death of John. A special thanks to Ian Baillie from Brightons Church for a very thoughtful service. Thanks to Darren (3rd year student nurse) and staff of FVRH, Ward A32 for the special care and compassion shown towards John and his family at a very difficult time. The sum of £1000 was raised for Parkinson's UK and British Heart Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
