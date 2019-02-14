|
WEBB Jim (Webbie) Peacefully, after a brave fight, surrounded by his family, at Strathcarron Hospice, on February 10, 2019. Jim Webb (Webbie), aged 68 years. Dear partner of Carol, sadly missed dad of Craig and Laura and a loving grandad. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 2.30 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
