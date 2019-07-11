MACPHERSON Jim 10th Anniversary

Treasured memories of Jim,

who died July 11, 2009.

I was not there beside you,

To see your life depart,

When I heard that you had left me,

It nearly broke my heart,

There are husbands in this world,

So wonderful and kind,

But there never was a husband,

As wonderful as mine,

We seldom ask for miracles,

But today just one would do,

To leave the door wide open,

And see you walking through,

I would wrap my arms around you,

And kiss your smiling face,

For you are someone special,

And no one can ever take your place.

I love you forever.

All my love Marylyn xx. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 11, 2019