Jim MACPHERSON

MACPHERSON Jim 10th Anniversary
Treasured memories of Jim,
who died July 11, 2009.
I was not there beside you,
To see your life depart,
When I heard that you had left me,
It nearly broke my heart,
There are husbands in this world,
So wonderful and kind,
But there never was a husband,
As wonderful as mine,
We seldom ask for miracles,
But today just one would do,
To leave the door wide open,
And see you walking through,
I would wrap my arms around you,
And kiss your smiling face,
For you are someone special,
And no one can ever take your place.
I love you forever.
All my love Marylyn xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 11, 2019
