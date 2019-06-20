Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
15:15
Falkirk Crematorium
Jim HASTIE Notice
HASTIE Jim Passed away peacefully, at FVRH on June 13, 2019, aged 86. Today, tomorrow, our whole lives through,
We will always love and remember you. Beloved husband of Jean, dearly loved father of the late David, James, Kevin and Sharon, father-in-law to Marie and Margaret, much loved grandad to Charlaine, Bryan, Michael and Louise. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Falkirk Crematorium at 3.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
