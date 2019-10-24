|
|
|
BROWN Jim In loving memory of our dearest husband and father Jim Brown, who sadly passed away in his 89th year, at FVRH, following a lengthy illness. The funeral service will be held at Maddiston Evangelical Church at 11.15 am, on Wednesday, October 30, followed by a burial service at Muiravonside Cemetery arriving 12.30 pm.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Strathcarron Hospice, to which Jim held in high regard as a weekly patient.
No verse or flowers can ever say the grief,
That's in our hearts today,
You suffered much, but told so few,
About the pain that you went through.
From your loving wife Jeanie and son Jim.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 24, 2019