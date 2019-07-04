Resources More Obituaries for Jessie SHARP Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jessie SHARP

Notice Condolences SHARP Jessie Peacefully, at home, on June 27, 2019, after a long illness bravely fought, Jessie (Pollock), aged 77 years, devoted wife, mum, gran and sister. Funeral at Falkirk Crematorium, Wednesday, July 10, at 1 pm.

It's a wonderful journey Jessie,

From the old world to the new,

Someday I'll take that journey,

Just to be with you,

And when I get to Heaven,

Where all are free from pain,

I'll put my arms around you Jessie,

And we'll never part again.

Devoted husband Peter.



You can only have one mum,

Patient, kind and true,

No other friend you find,

Will be the same to you,

I look upon her picture,

Fond memories I recall,

A face full of sunshine,

A golden smile for all,

She gave me what she could,

Asked for nothing in return,

I hope I've made her proud,

And repaid her as I should,

Now I send this message,

To my we mammy up above,

I'm thankful you're my mum,

I miss you and send all my love.

Loving daughter Marie.



Always there for me when I was growing up,

In the tough old days, then there to start her role,

As as great mother-in-law,

For my wife Dianne all of 34 years ago,

And then of course a fantastic granny Jessie,

To both our sons Martyn and Robby.

Have a wee bed ready for me mam,

When we see you again.

Lots of love from Andrew, Dianne, Martyn and Robby xxx.



A mother's love is ageless,

A crown she has won,

Today I mourn and honour her,

For all that she has done.

Love from Peter and Lisa.



Memories are treasures,

To store in our hearts,

To stay there forever,

When loved ones depart.

Memories are treasures,

To store in our hearts,

To stay there forever,

When loved ones depart.

From sister Christine and Bob. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019