McMURDO

Jessie Died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on July 1, 2019. Funeral service on Friday, July 12, at 11.15 am, in Laurieston Parish Church, thereafter, 12.15 pm at Falkirk Crematorium. Family and friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.

She loved her family dearly, each one a different way,

Nestled close within our hearts, though now she's far away.

She cherished every moment, with a good man by her side,

Walking hand in hand together, facing each day in her stride.

She's gone to be beside him now, yet she's here with us today,

Smiling down on all of us to say she is ok.

"A void in our lives we'll never fill !!".

Your loving daughters Janice, Wilma, Marjory, sons-in-law Willie, Andrew, William,

loving grandchildren Heather, Seonaid, Lyndsay, Laura, Graeme, Kirsty and partners,

great-grandchildren Crawford, Aila, Naomi and Lomond xxxx. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019