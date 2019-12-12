|
McARTHUR
Jessie The family wish to express sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy and support received at this sad time. Thanks to carers for their attention and special thanks to Rev Sandra Mathers for her comforting service, William Scott, Funeral Directors, for their professional service and the Beancross Restaurant for catering. Thanks also to everyone for the very kind donations which raised £464 for Blackbraes & Shieldhill Church.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019