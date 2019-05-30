Home

LESLIE Jessie Peacefully, at home, on May 4, 2019, Jessie, aged 96 years, beloved wife of the late James, a much loved mother to Billy and fiancée Mhairi, also the late Jim, a loving gran to Lauren. A much loved aunt and great-aunt to Laura, Cara, Gareth, Janice, Frank and Craig. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, June 7, at 11.30 am, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations if so desired for Strathcarron Hospice
"Loved and Remembered always".
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 30, 2019
