GRAHAM Jessie Peacefully, at St Margaret's House Care Home, on November 17, 2019, Jessie, aged 94 years, beloved wife of the late Archie, also a loving mother to Margaret and Alison and sons-in-law Jim and Jimmy. Sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to St Margaret's House Care Home.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 21, 2019