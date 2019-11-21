Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:15
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie GRAHAM

Notice Condolences

Jessie GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM Jessie Peacefully, at St Margaret's House Care Home, on November 17, 2019, Jessie, aged 94 years, beloved wife of the late Archie, also a loving mother to Margaret and Alison and sons-in-law Jim and Jimmy. Sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to St Margaret's House Care Home.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -