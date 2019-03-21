CLARK Jeannette Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family on March 13, 2019, Jeannette, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late William (Willie). Also a sadly missed mam, nanna, wee nanna, sister, auntie and mother-in-law. Funeral service will be held at Dundas Funeral Home, Grangemouth on Saturday, 23rd March, 10.15 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Old Grandsable Cemetery. There will be a retiral offering on behalf of Marie Curie.

We watched you suffer, we watched you sigh,

But all we could do, was just stand by,

When the time came, we suffered too,

For you never deserved what you

went through,

God took your hand and we had to part,

He eased your pain, but broke

our hearts,

If you could have spoken before

you died,

These are the words you would

have replied,

This life for me has truly passed,

I have loved you to the very last,

Weep not for me, but courage take,

And love each other for my sake.

Love all the family x.

Time and space may separate us,

But heart strings know no end,

I'm proud to call you my sister,

Happier still to call you my friend.

Love Pearl, Robert and family x.

A special smile, a special face,

A special auntie we can't replace.

Love Anne, Colin and family x.

Fly high with the angels,

You're now at rest auntie Jeannette.

Love the Jakubs x. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More