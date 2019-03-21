Home

Jean (Sheena) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 7, 2019, Sheena, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late John, mum to Gregor and Alasdair and also a loving gran, great-gran and mother-in-law. There comes a time for all of us,
When we must say goodbye,
But memories of those we love,
Live on and never die.
Although the curtain falls at last,
Is that a cause to grieve?
The future life is brighter still,
If only we believe.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
