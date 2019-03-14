Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean McNIVEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean (Sheena) McNIVEN

Notice Condolences

Jean (Sheena) McNIVEN Notice
McNIVEN
Jean (Sheena) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 7, 2019. Sheena, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late John, mum to Gregor and Alasdair and also a loving gran, great-gran and mother-in-law. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.