McNIVEN
Jean (Sheena) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 7, 2019. Sheena, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late John, mum to Gregor and Alasdair and also a loving gran, great-gran and mother-in-law. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
