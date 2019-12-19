|
BICKERS Jean The family of the late Jean Bickers would like to thank family and friends for the cards and kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Bo'ness Hospital for their care and attention to Jean, the Rev Robert Allan for his personal and comforting service. Thanks also to William and Paul, at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their efficient funeral arrangements, The Richmond Park Hotel for the catering and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium. The retiral collection, which was gratefully received will be donated to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland and Bo'ness Hospital in memory of Jean.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 19, 2019