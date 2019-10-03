|
|
|
REID Jean and Roy Treasured memories of our mum, Jean, died on October 7, 2018 and our dad, Roy, died on October 10, 2008.
They say there is a reason,
And they say that time will heal,
But neither time nor reason,
Will change the way we feel,
A thousand words won't bring you back,
We know because we've tried,
Neither will a thousand tears,
We know because we've cried,
So let us tell you something
So there won't be any doubt,
You are both so wonderful to think of,
But so hard to live without.
Daughters Shona and Lorraine, sons-in-law Tom and John, grandchildren Laura, Lewis, Gavin, Carly, Claire, Craig.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019