Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:15
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice FERGUSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Watson FERGUSON

Notice Condolences

Janice Watson FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON Janice Watson Peacefully, on September 19, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, aged 56 years. Forever in our hearts,
Missed dearly by her family. A loving mum to Ross and grandmother to Nicole and Lewis. Much loved sister, aunt, mother-in-law, grauntie and friend. Sincere thanks to all who supported and cared for Janice
The depths of sorrow we cannot tell,
Of the loss of one we loved so well,
And while she sleeps a peaceful sleep,
Her memory we shall always keep. The service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Falkirk Crematorium at 12.15 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.