FERGUSON Janice Watson Peacefully, on September 19, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, aged 56 years. Forever in our hearts,
Missed dearly by her family. A loving mum to Ross and grandmother to Nicole and Lewis. Much loved sister, aunt, mother-in-law, grauntie and friend. Sincere thanks to all who supported and cared for Janice
The depths of sorrow we cannot tell,
Of the loss of one we loved so well,
And while she sleeps a peaceful sleep,
Her memory we shall always keep. The service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Falkirk Crematorium at 12.15 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 26, 2019