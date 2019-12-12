|
|
|
Mauchline Janice Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on December 8, 2019, after a short illness, Janice, aged 67 years, beloved wife of Alex, loving mum to Audrey and Carolyn, mother-in-law to Derek and John Paul and dearly loved gran to Rebecca and Jamie. Service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, December 18, at 3.15 pm. Family flowers only. I speak your name, and think of you often,
God bless you Janice, you are not forgotten,
I watched you suffer, I watched you sigh,
But all I could do was stand by,
When the time came, I suffered too,
For you never deserved what you went through,
God took your hand and we had to part,
He eased your pain but broke my heart,
If you could have spoken before you died,
These are the words you would have replied,
'This life for me has truly passed,
I have loved you to the very last,
Weep not for me, but courage take,
And love each other for my sake'. Forever Alex.
We lived in hope and prayed in vain,
That God would make you well again,
What we suffered we all knew,
You never deserved what you went through,
Tired and weary you made no fuss,
And tried so hard to stay with us,
To lose a mum as good as you,
Will remain a heartache all life through,
On earth you toiled, in Heaven you rest,
God took you home, he gave you rest.
Your loving presence will be sadly missed,
May you rest in peace. All our love, Audrey and Derek, Carolyn and John Paul.
She troubled no-one, her wants were few,
And now, dear Lord, she has gone to you,
Take care of her while she takes her rest,
For she was our gran and she was the best,
We will remember our whole lives through,
The happy days we spent with you,
We will both miss you so much gran. Lots of love, Rebecca and Jamie xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019