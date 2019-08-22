Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Stevenson (Nettie) MILLER

Notice Condolences

Janet Stevenson (Nettie) MILLER Notice
MILLER Janet (Nettie) Stevenson Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on August 8, 2019. Janet Stevenson Miller (Nettie), former teacher at Victoria, Bantaskine and Dundas Primary Schools. A dearly loved aunt to Elspeth, Alison and Kirsty and sister of the late Alex. Sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at St Andrew's West Parish Church, Falkirk on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Stirlingshire Crematorium at 3 pm. There will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Macular Degeneration Society.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.