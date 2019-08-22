|
MILLER Janet (Nettie) Stevenson Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on August 8, 2019. Janet Stevenson Miller (Nettie), former teacher at Victoria, Bantaskine and Dundas Primary Schools. A dearly loved aunt to Elspeth, Alison and Kirsty and sister of the late Alex. Sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at St Andrew's West Parish Church, Falkirk on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Stirlingshire Crematorium at 3 pm. There will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Macular Degeneration Society.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019