ROSS Janet Spence Easton (nee Gow) Born on November 30, 1950, in Shieldhill, sadly passed away on December 3, 2019, peacefully, at her home in Falkirk. Beloved wife to Leslie, mother to Colin and Donna and granny to six grandchildren. Janet (known to friends and family as Janette), fought a long battle with cancer. Janette showed true courage and fought hard, a true inspiration and a true friend. Janette will sorely be missed.
My wife, my life, my dearest friend,
Our journey together has come to an end,
Forever and always you will stay,
With me every step of the way,
As in our wedding vows I said,
To love and to cherish for the rest of my days.
Love you always Janette.
Love Leslie.
Mum, you will always be with us,
I will never forget the love you gave us,
You are a true star that shines brightest to us,
And I know that you are watching over us,
I will be in touch with you, if you are not to me,
You are so special and always will be.
Our mum who loved us first .
Colin and Donna.
Granny's poem.
Granny,
As we remember and cherish our time with you,
We remember how loved we were by you,
Weren't we so lucky to have a granny like you,
Who was always there when we needed you,
We love you.
Forever in our thoughts, always in our hearts.
Lauren, Iona, Emma, Charlotte, Alastair and Edward.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019