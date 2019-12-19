Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Grangemouth
49 Bo'Ness Rd
Grangemouth, Stirlingshire FK3 8AN
01324 483 377
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet LAIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Rae (Nettie) LAIRD

Notice Condolences

Janet Rae (Nettie) LAIRD Notice
LAIRD Janet Rae (Nettie) At Bo'ness Hospital, on December 13, 2019, Nettie, aged 93 years, beloved wife of the late James. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, at Co-op Funeralcare, 49 Bo'ness Rd, Grangemouth, at 10.15 am, thereafter to Old Grandsable for interment at
11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. May the winds of love blow softly,
O'er that quiet and peaceful spot,
Where the one we love lies sleeping,
And will never be forgot. Inserted by her loving family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -