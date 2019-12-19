|
|
|
LAIRD Janet Rae (Nettie) At Bo'ness Hospital, on December 13, 2019, Nettie, aged 93 years, beloved wife of the late James. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, at Co-op Funeralcare, 49 Bo'ness Rd, Grangemouth, at 10.15 am, thereafter to Old Grandsable for interment at
11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. May the winds of love blow softly,
O'er that quiet and peaceful spot,
Where the one we love lies sleeping,
And will never be forgot. Inserted by her loving family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 19, 2019