Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet POW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet POW

Notice

Janet POW Notice
POW Janet David and family would like to thank all relatives and friends, also Janet's ex-workmates for cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Special thanks to Dr McInnes and district nurses at Wallace Health Centre. Thanks also to Gary, Craig and Samantha at Co-op Funeralcare for their excellent arrangements, also like to thank Rev Robert Allan for a comforting service. The retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice raised £410.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.