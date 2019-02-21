|
|
|
POW Janet David and family would like to thank all relatives and friends, also Janet's ex-workmates for cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Special thanks to Dr McInnes and district nurses at Wallace Health Centre. Thanks also to Gary, Craig and Samantha at Co-op Funeralcare for their excellent arrangements, also like to thank Rev Robert Allan for a comforting service. The retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice raised £410.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More