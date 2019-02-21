Home

MOSS Janet Peacefully, on February 17, 2019, at Newcarron Court Nursing Home, Janet (Jenny), aged 86 years, beloved wife of the late John, also much loved granny and great-granny to all the family.
Mum asked for little,
But she always gave a lot,
All her gifts were priceless,
Precious things that can't be bought,
Her love and understanding,
Her patient cheerful way,
Treasures that we needed so much,
And counted on each day.
From Marion and Brian, John and Jill, Jane and Ronnie.
God took our granny for a star,
To watch and guide us from afar.
From Joanne, Jenna, Sarah, Kayleigh and Eireann.
Night Night granny.
From Jack, Kaila, Daisy, Macy, Sofia, Jamie and Evie.
Sleep sweetly Jenny.
We will always miss you.
From brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
