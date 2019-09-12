|
WILSON Janet Margaret (known as Margaret) Passed away peacefully, at home, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, with her husband David and sons Stuart and Kevin by her side, loved by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, September 17, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, donations if desired, to Cancer Research and Strathcarron Hospice via collection on the day.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 12, 2019