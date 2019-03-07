Resources More Obituaries for Janet KELLY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet (Beglin) KELLY

Notice Condolences KELLY Janet

(nee Beglin) Loving wife of the late James Kelly,

died peacefully, at home with her loving family, on February 26, 2019, aged 81 years. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, at Falkirk

Co-op Parlour, at 11 am, thereafter to Camelon Cemetery, for 11.45 am..

The angels sang "Amazing Grace",

Then dad came down and touched your face,

And then he whispered soft and low,

"Come on Janet it's time to go",

To some you are forgotten,

To others just the past,

But to us who loved and lost you,

Your memory will always last.

Your loving daughters Anne, Caroline, Lynn, Denise, Sharon and sons-in-law x.

Ours is just a simple prayer,

God bless and keep you in His care,

We miss you already gran.

Love from all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren x.

An angel came down from heaven,

And took you away that night,

We were saddened,

We were grieved,

We had to let you go, you see

A special person was waiting to wrap you in his arms,

It's been a long time since he's seen you,

The man who was your life.

Your loving daughter Caroline x

A happy nature, a happy face,

A broken link we can't replace,

No longer in our lives to share,

But in our hearts you'll always be there.

Love Sharon, Stephen and Jay xxx.

You have left a massive hole in our lives,

But your memories we will cherish.

If love could have kept you alive,

You would have lived forever.

Love Tony, Stacey and McKenna x.

Mothers hands were gentle,

They're missed so very much,

I'd give the world to feel once more,

There warm and gentle touch.

Love Denise and Graeme x.

A beautiful memory is all we have left,

Of a mum we loved and will never forget,

No longer with us in our lives to share,

But in our hearts,

You will always be there.

Love Lynn, Peter and family xxxx.

She troubled no-one,

Her wants were few,

And now, dear Lord,

She has gone to you,

Take care of her while she takes her rest,

For she was my mum and she was the best.

Love Anne, Neil and family xxxxx. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019