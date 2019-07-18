|
|
|
HAWTHORNE Janet (Jenny) Peacefully, with her family by her side, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, Janet, aged 92 years. Beloved sister of Marjory (Madge) Nimmo and Betty White and a special auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Cancer Research Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019