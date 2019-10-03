Home

Janet (Nettie) GRUNDALE

Janet (Nettie) GRUNDALE Notice
GRUNDALE Janet (Nettie) Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Ivybank Care Home, on September 27, 2019, Janet (Nettie) (nee Baird), aged 90 years. A devoted wife of the late James, much loved mum of Jim and Linda, dearly loved granny of Lyndsey and Jonathan and Derek and Janet, also a sadly missed aunt and sister. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Home, Hope Street, Falkirk, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately at 12.45 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
