CUNNINGHAM Janet The family of the late
Janet Cunningham would like to thank relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and support following their sad loss. Our grateful thanks go the staff of Airthrey Care Home for the care and attention
shown to Janet. Thank you for the excellent arrangements from
Thomas Cuthell & Sons and
The Railway Inn for catering. The retiral collection of £210 has been passed to Parkinsons Falkirk Branch.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 8, 2019