CUNNINGHAM Janet (nee Baird) Peacefully, on June 19, at Airthrey Care Home, Janet (78), much loved wife of the late Tom, sister to Helen and the late Lilias and dear aunt to her nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 2.30 pm, to which family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only, please. Donations on the day, if desired, to Parkinsons UK Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019
