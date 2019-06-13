|
|
|
CARR Janet (Jenny) Peacefully, at Chorley Hospital, on June 6, 2019, Jenny (nee Limond), aged 83 years and formerly of Dennyloanhead. Sadly missed partner of Gerald, ex-wife of Francis, dearly loved mum of Frank, Peter, William and Jacqueline and a loving sister of Sarah, Rachel, Betty and Tommy. For funeral details please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Directors on 01324 822159 or visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering taken to benefit the work of The Dog's Trust.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 13, 2019
