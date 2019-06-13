Home

Janet (Jenny) CARR

Janet (Jenny) CARR Notice
CARR Janet (Jenny) Peacefully, at Chorley Hospital, on June 6, 2019, Jenny (nee Limond), aged 83 years and formerly of Dennyloanhead. Sadly missed partner of Gerald, ex-wife of Francis, dearly loved mum of Frank, Peter, William and Jacqueline and a loving sister of Sarah, Rachel, Betty and Tommy. For funeral details please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Directors on 01324 822159 or visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering taken to benefit the work of The Dog's Trust.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 13, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
