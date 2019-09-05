WATT Jane (Jean) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 3, 2019, Jean, aged 80 years. Loving wife to Daniel, devoted mum to Lesley-Anne, Gillian and Jane and grannie to Kimberley, Justin, Casey, Robyn and Jude. We took our vows "Till death us do part",

But when it came, it broke my heart,

No longer with me my life to share,

But in my heart you will always be there. From husband Danny.

She troubled no-one, her wants were few,

To part with one, we loved and knew,

A cheery smile, a heart of gold,

No finer mum this world could hold. From all your loving family.

Funeral service being held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 12.15 pm, at Falkirk Crematorium, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, for Alzheimer Scotland. Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 5, 2019