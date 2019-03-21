Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colin J Wright Funeral Directors (Brightons)
3 Station Road
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK2 0UF
01324 720710
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie STEWART

Notice Condolences

Jamie STEWART Notice
STEWART Jamie Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Monday, March 18, 2019, Jamie, aged 41 years, loving son to John and Lynda, brother to Vicky and uncle to Carla, Olivia and Harry.
Now at peace and sadly missed.
Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made to the Intensive Care Unit, at Forth Valley Hospital. Funeral arrangements have still to be finalised, please contact Colin J Wright Funeral Directors on Tel: 01324 720710 for further enquiries.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.