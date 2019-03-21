|
STEWART Jamie Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Monday, March 18, 2019, Jamie, aged 41 years, loving son to John and Lynda, brother to Vicky and uncle to Carla, Olivia and Harry.
Now at peace and sadly missed.
Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made to the Intensive Care Unit, at Forth Valley Hospital. Funeral arrangements have still to be finalised, please contact Colin J Wright Funeral Directors on Tel: 01324 720710 for further enquiries.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
