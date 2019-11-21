|
THOMPSON James
(Jimmy) In tears we saw
you sinking Dad,
We watched you fade away,
Our hearts were truly broken,
You fought so hard to stay.
But when we saw you sleeping,
So peaceful and pain free,
We couldn't wish you back,
To suffer that again.
Love Johnny and Irene xx
His weary hours and days of pain,
His troubled nights have passed,
And in our aching hearts we know,
He has found sweet rest at last.
Love Pauline and Scott xx
Gone dear Papa, gone to rest,
Away from sorrow, care and pain,
May you Rest In Peace dear Papa,
Until we meet again.
Love Adele and Laura xx
We will miss you for
half and laugh Papa.
Love Darren xx
Papa, never forgotten,
Love Jordan, Johnny and Nicky xx
What would I give to clasp his hand,
His happy face to see,
To hear his voice and see his smile,
That meant so much to me.
From your loving daughter Mig x
He had a nature you could not help loving and a heart that was purer
than gold and to those who knew
him and loved him, his memory
will never grow cold.
Love from Granddaughter
Nichola, Steven & Kyie x
God saw you getting tired
and a cure was not to be.
So He put His arms around you
and whispered "Come to me."
A golden heart stopped beating,
hard working hands now rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us
"HE ONLY TAKES THE BEST"
Love Gary & Andrea
Sleep Tight Papa.
Love Corey, Anthony, Aimee & Darci x
You left us peaceful memories.
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you
You are always at our side.
Love from Grandson
Jamie, Donna & Aiden.
I think of him in silence,
His name I oft recall,
There is nothing left to answer
But his picture on the wall.
From your loving daughter Beazy x
Gone, dear father, gone to rest,
Away from sorrow, care and pain;
May you rest in peace, dear father,
Until we meet again.
From your loving daughter Wendy x
The rolling stream of life rolls on,
But still the vacant chair,
Recalls the love, the voice, the smile
Of the one who once sat there.
Love from Grandson Mark & Callum x
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 21, 2019