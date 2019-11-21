Home

Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:45
Collumbine Funeral Parlour
Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
14:00
Camelon Cemetery
James Thompson Notice
Thompson James 'Jimmy' Peacefully at
Strathcarron Hospice on
November 17th, aged 73.
It has been a privilege to look after you these years, right until the end.
Now you will join Harry and Anna
who will now take over.
From big brother Johnny,
Linda and family.
Thanks to the hospice for the
special care you gave him.
Funeral to be held at 12.45 on
Monday 25th November at
Collumbine Funeral Parlour,
followed by burial at 2pm at the Camelon Cemetery.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
