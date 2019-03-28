Home

James (Jim) TAYLOR

Notice

James (Jim) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR James (Jim) Linda, Ian and family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their flowers and cards and expressions of sympathy at this sad time. A special thanks to the staff of Carrondale Nursing Home, Reverend Melville Crothswaite for his comforting and uplifting service, sincere thanks to Jim and staff at William Scott Funeral Directors for their excellent and compassionate handling of all funeral arrangements and the Park Hotel. Retirement collections of £250 donated to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
