|
|
|
SHEPHERD James The family of the late James, wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy and support received at this sad time. Medical staff, Strathcarron Hospice Nurses and Marie Curie Nurses for their care and attention, Rev Melvyn Coogan and Rev Robert Young, for their kindness and comforting service. The Leapark Hotel, for catering and to everyone who paid their last respects at Dundas Funeral Home and the crematorium. The retiral collection will be forwarded to WEC International Mission Agency with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 19, 2019