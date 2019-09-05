|
SHEPHERD James Peacefully, at home on September 1, 2019. Jim, aged 81 years. A devoted husband of Elspeth, beloved dad of Wendy, also a sadly missed father-in-law, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Gone to be with his Lord. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Grangemouth on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium arriving at 1 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering for WEC Mission.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 5, 2019