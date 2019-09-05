Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Grangemouth)
Bo'ness Road
Grangemouth, Stirlingshire FK3 8AF
01324 486200
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:30
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Grangemouth)
Bo'ness Road
Grangemouth, Stirlingshire FK3 8AF
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
13:00
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for James SHEPHERD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James SHEPHERD

Notice Condolences

James SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD James Peacefully, at home on September 1, 2019. Jim, aged 81 years. A devoted husband of Elspeth, beloved dad of Wendy, also a sadly missed father-in-law, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Gone to be with his Lord. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Grangemouth on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium arriving at 1 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering for WEC Mission.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.