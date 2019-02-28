|
NEILSON James (Jimmy) Peacefully, at FVRH, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, aged 88 years, formerly of BP Refinery, beloved husband of Doreen, much loved dad to Brian and Julie, wonderful father-in-law to Lynne and loving grandpa to Steven, Rachel and Kate. Will be deeply missed and loved forever. Funeral service to be held at Co-op Funeralcare, Falkirk, on Tuesday, March 5, at 11 am, all friends welcome. Burial thereafter at Grandsable Cemetery, at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only, please. Any donations to Myeloma UK: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-neilson2
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
