The Co-operative Funeralcare Falkirk
20 Kerse Lane
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 1RQ
01324 623 788
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00
Co-op Funeralcare
Falkirk
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:15
Grandsable Cemetery
NEILSON James (Jimmy) Peacefully, at FVRH, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, aged 88 years, formerly of BP Refinery, beloved husband of Doreen, much loved dad to Brian and Julie, wonderful father-in-law to Lynne and loving grandpa to Steven, Rachel and Kate. Will be deeply missed and loved forever. Funeral service to be held at Co-op Funeralcare, Falkirk, on Tuesday, March 5, at 11 am, all friends welcome. Burial thereafter at Grandsable Cemetery, at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only, please. Any donations to Myeloma UK: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-neilson2
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
