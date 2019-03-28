Resources More Obituaries for James McKECHNIE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James McKECHNIE

Notice McKECHNIE

James The family of the James McKechnie would like to express heartfelt thanks for the kindness and compassion they have received at this sad time. A special thank you to the dedicated district nurses who endeavoured to make Dad's final days comfortable by organising Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie Respite Care. Thank you to Zetland Parish Church, Rev Meikle and in particular Fraser and Falkirk Crematorium, for a quiet, dignified very personal funeral. We are grateful to the many family and friends who travelled from near and far to attend the services and who donated so generously. Thanks to all at Grangemouth Co-op, in particular to Gladys and Finlay, for professional advice and efficient organising. Thanks also to all the staff at the Leapark. Donations received will be split between Macmillan and Marie Curie Charities. Dad would have been humbled to know how respected he was and how thoughtful everyone has been. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.