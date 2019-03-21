|
|
|
McKECHNIE
James Peacefully and with dignity, at home, on March 14, 2019. James, aged 84 years, beloved husband of the late Helen, loved and sadly missed by his daughters, Helen, Janette and Fiona and their families. Funeral service will be held at Zetland Parish Church, Grangemouth at 9.45 am and thereafter to Camelon Crematorium at 10.45 am..
It is the family's wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations will be shared between Marie Curie Respite Care and Macmillan Palliative Care.
https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/donate.
https://www.macmillan.org.uk/donate.
A true friend, rest in peace.
Love Brian, Margaret, Claire and Steven
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
