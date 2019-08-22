|
MAXWELL James (Jim) Jim of Shepperton (formerly from Bonnybridge near Falkirk in Scotland), former Metropolitan Police/Thames Division Sergeant and Surrey County Councillor, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019, at Princess Alice Hospice. Adored husband of the late Stella Ann and dearly loved father of Duncan and Neil. Funeral service to be held at St Nicholas Church, Shepperton on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 12 noon, followed by committal at South West Middlesex Crematorium. Family flowers only by request. Donations warmly received to Diabetes UK and Epilepsy Action (cheques only), C/O Co-op Funeralcare, Walton on Thames, KT12 1DG.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019