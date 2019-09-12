GORDON James Mallice Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on September 5, 2019, James, aged 83 years. A loving husband, dad, papa and great-papa.

You mean so much to me,

There is nothing I can say,

Can tell the grief that's in my heart,

As I think of you each day.

Treasured memories, you left behind.

These words are written with sad regret,

From the heart of the wife who will never forget. Your loving wife Ann

We never said goodbye, dad,

Perhaps it's just as well,

For we could never have said goodbye,

To the dad we loved so well. Your loving daughter Laura and son-in-law Raymond.

We were not there to see you die,

To hold your hand and say goodbye,

But we will remember our whole lives through,

The happy days we spent with you. From son Stephen and granddaughter Nicole.

Still in our hearts he is living yet,

We loved him too dearly to ever forget,

Take care of him God, while he rests,

For he was our papa and one of the best. From grandchildren Elaine, Crawford, Jon and Mel.

Night night papa. Love from your wee darling Katie.

Funeral service being held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 1.45 pm at Falkirk Crematorium, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, for The spinal unit in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow and The British Heart Foundation. Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 12, 2019