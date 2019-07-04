|
SMITH James Malcolm Peacefully, on June 20, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Malcolm, aged 78 years. A loving husband of Anne, much loved dad of Allan and Alister, father-in-law to Allison. A devoted grandad to Shannon, Jamesie, Ross, Emma, Tommy and Cody, also a brother to Bobbie and Kenny. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Saturday, July 6, at 10.30 am, thereafter to Brightons Parish Church, for 11.30 am, to which all friends and relatives are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for the Renal Unit at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019