SMITH James Malcolm Peacefully, on June 20, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, James, aged 78 years. A loving husband of Anne, much love dad of Allan and Alister, father-in-law to Allison. A devoted grandad to Shannon, Jamesie, Ross, Emma, Tommy and Cody, also a brother to Bobbie and Kenn Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Saturday, July 6, at 10.30 am, to which all friends and relatives are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for the Renal Unit at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019
