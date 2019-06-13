HUNTER James Peacefully passed away, under the excellent care of the nursing staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on June 7, 2019, James, aged 92 years.

Two willing hands are resting,

The voice we loved is still.

The one who did so much for us,

Is waiting as Gods will.

We mourn for the one we love,

But we rejoice that we ever had,

One of the finest gentlemen,

The one we had was our dad, papa and great-grandpa. Ever loving daughter Sheena and husband Tam, granddaughter Debbie and Robert, grandson Dean and Erin and just recently great-grandpa to baby Grayson xxxx.

Funeral service being held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:45 am, at Falkirk Crematorium, to which all family, friends and neighbours are respectfully invited. Published in Falkirk Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More