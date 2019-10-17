|
ALLAN James (Jim) At Thorntree Mews Nursing Home on October 12, 2019, James (Jim), in his 91st year and retired proprietor of William Bulloch, Ironmongers, Denny. Beloved husband of the late Sheila, much loved dad of Elinor, Linda and Norman and a dear father-in-law, papa and great-grandfather, who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Denny Old Parish Church on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited, followed by interment at Old Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately 11.45 am. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to MND Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 17, 2019