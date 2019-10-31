Home

Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
14:00
Stirlingshire Crematorium
ADAM James Peacefully, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at home in Glebe Avenue, Stirling, with his family by his side, Jimmy Adam, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Elsie, loving dad to David, Jean and the late Jim. Dearly loved papa and granpa to all the family and a long term partner to Margaret. Funeral service will take place on Friday, November 8, at Stirlingshire Crematorium, at 2 pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, can be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind and The Anthony Nolan Trust.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
