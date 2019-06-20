|
COWAN Jacqualine Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on Friday, June 14, 2019, aged 66 years. Beloved wife of the late Andrew McKenzie Cowan, much loved mum of Paul and Natalie, gran, sister, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please, as donations if so desired, for Strathcarron Hospice. She would not ask for grieving,
She would not ask for tears,
But just to be remembered,
Through the passing years.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
